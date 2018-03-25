Qantas Flight Sees Australia and UK Directly Linked

Qantas flight 9 (QF9) has landed at London Heathrow International Airport, marking the start of the only non-stop air route between Australia and UK/Europe.

Operated by a B787-9 Dreamliner, the flight carrying more than 200 passengers and 16 crew touched down shortly after 05.00 today after a 17-hour flight from Perth on Australia’s west coast. The historic flight opens up a new era of travel, with the original seven-stop Kangaroo route from 1947 being reduced to one giant hop.

Qantas flight 10 (QF10) will depart London Heathrow for Perth, Australia, at 13.30.