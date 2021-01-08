Qatar Airways Adds New Airbus A350-1000 As Costly Blockade Ends

Last week Qatar Airways added the 53rd Airbus A350 to its fleet. With 34 A350-900 and 19 A350-1000, the national carrier of the State of Qatar the largest operator of Airbus A350 aircraft in the world. The new craft, an A350-1000, is fitted with the airline’s multi award-winning Business Class seat, Qsuite, and will operate on strategic routes to and from Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Qatar Airways has daily flights from Dublin to Doha.

End of Blockade

The airline will be able to put some of those aircraft into service on routes between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates following the lifting of the blockade that started in 2017 and which often required circuitous detours that added significantly to block times, fuel burn, and competitiveness. The costly blockade came to an end following the signing of an agreement between the five countries in part brokered by Kuwait.