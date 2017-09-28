Qatar Airways Announces $2.16bn Boeing Order

Qatar Airways has announced an order for two Boeing 747-8 Freighters and four 777-300ERs, valued at $2.16 billion at list prices. The order, a sign of the airline’s continued expansion, adds to the airline’s current fleet of nearly 100 Boeing widebody aircraft and its more than 100 additional Boeing aircraft on order.

The announcement was made at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Washington, where the airline also received the first of its B747-8 Freighters. The ceremony was attended by Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive; Ray Conner, Boeing Vice Chairman; and Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive.

Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways operates one of the youngest and fastest-growing fleets in the sky, and Boeing unceasingly proves to be a valuable partner to us in providing the quality aircraft that make us the world’s third largest international cargo carrier. We are very appreciative of our enduring partnership with Boeing, as it is key to our future growth, and we look forward to continuing to work with this important US partner.”

Kevin McAllister said: “We are proud of our strong, enduring and growing partnership with Qatar Airways and we truly appreciate the value its business has brought to Boeing, its employees, suppliers and our communities. As one of the world’s largest international cargo carriers, it is heartening that Qatar Airways has selected the 747-8 Freighter to meet its growing cargo operations and to see the important role the 777-300ER continues to play in its long-haul fleet.”

Qatar Airways was the first airline to operate the B787 in the Middle East, is a launch customer for the B777X, and has 20 B737 Max airplanes on order. In 2016 the airline placed a record $11.7 billion order from Boeing for 30 B787-9 Dreamliners and 10 B777-300ERs.

The 747-8 Freighter gives cargo operators the lowest operating costs and best economics of any large freighter aircraft, while providing enhanced environmental performance. It is optimised to provide greater revenue cargo-carrying capability than the 747-400, offering 16% more cargo volume while keeping its unique nose door.