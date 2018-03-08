News

Qatar Airways Announces New Destinations at ITB

Qatar Airways Announces New Destinations at ITB

At ITB in Berlin, Akbar Al Baker announced forthcoming global destinations for Qatar Airways in line with its expedited expansion plans, including the announcement that Qatar Airways will be the first Gulf carrier to begin direct service to Luxembourg. Other new destinations to be launched by the airline include London Gatwick, Cardiff, Lisbon, Tallinn, Valletta, Cebu, Davao, Langkawi, Da Nang, Bodrum, Antalya, Hatay, Mykonos, Thessaloniki, and Málaga.

In addition, services to Warsaw, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Prague and Kyiv will increase to a double daily frequency, while services to Madrid, Barcelona and the Maldives will increase to triple daily.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, H.E. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Qatar Airways is tremendously excited to announce further expansion with a significant number of new destinations to be added to our extensive global network throughout 2018 and 2019. This is a direct reflection of our commitment to connecting travellers across all corners of the world in a way that is meaningful and convenient to them. We are committed to continuing our ambitious growth strategy, in order to be able to provide our passengers with as much choice as possible and to take them anywhere in the world they wish to go.”

