Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Combining a masterpiece of aeronautical engineering with refined onboard hospitality, Qatar Airways proudly offers you a flight experience like no other on our Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Business Class features 22 seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, while Economy Class has 232 seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

Qatar Airways' Boeing 787 provides a superior experience with spacious cabins and custom-made seats in both Business and Economy Class.

Business Class is configured in a 1–2–1 layout with 22 seats, while Economy has 232 seats in a 3–3–3 layout. All seats feature individual television screens and onboard wi-fi, with Business Class seats reclining into a fully flat bed.

You are more likely to arrive at your destination feeling refreshed, due to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner’s lower altitude-equivalent pressure, improved air quality and optimal humidity.