Qatar Airways Celebrates Chinese New Year With Commemorative Meal

In celebration of the Chinese New Year, Qatar Airways will take you on a journey of flavours with an oriental inspired menu on board flights to popular Asia destinations between 11 and 12 February 2021. At Qatar Airways’ Al Mourjan Business Lounge, passengers will also have the opportunity to sample wholesome Asian cuisine and celebrate the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar in Qatar Airways’ five-star hub Hamad International Airport (HIA) during the same period.

Business Class passengers travelling to Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore can select from a delicious à la carte menu that will feature Cantonese style pineapple smoked salmon, white radish stuffed with cream cheese and dragon fruit, chicken and prawn wonton soup with shiitake mushrooms, spring onion and chili soy sauce, stir-fried handmade noodles with lobster in doubanjiang sauce mixed with mushrooms and spring onion, and pan seared duck with lotus seed brown rice and vegetables. Following this, passengers can indulge in a tantalising dessert which includes dried raspberry kumquat mousse. Passengers travelling in Economy Class can enjoy stir-fried prawn noodles with spring onions and crispy youtiao, or sweet and sour chicken stir-fried pineapple rice, as a main dish. For dessert, customers can indulge in a tofu and honey roasted sesame seed mousse.

Premium passengers will also be treated to special Chinese New Year touches throughout their on board experience featuring a spiced oriental fizz welcome beverage on board, festive tray mats and napkin bands with traditional good luck and fortune symbols, chopsticks served on all trays, and Chinese lucky knots placed on cutlery rolls. Economy Class passengers will receive red envelopes ‘hóngbāo’ with inspiring messages that symbolise good fortune and luck for the New Year ahead.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “At Qatar Airways we recognise the importance of celebrating the customs of our diverse segments of loyal passengers. As they travel with us this year, we hope that they enjoy this special occasion and the delicious dishes our chefs have created for them as they celebrate Chinese New Year and enjoy family reunions.”

Qatar Airways’ Premium passengers travelling via Doha will also have the opportunity to embrace this important Chinese holiday through a specially designed food experience and bespoke touches in Al Mourjan Business Lounge. Passengers can enjoy a selection of dishes from the buffet and à la carte menu including, chicken sweet corn soup, oriental slaw salad, golden five spice chicken, szechuan style beef sirloin, as well as coconut mango szechuan pepper mousse for dessert. The dining experience has been curated to include Chinese chopsticks, cutlery packs with a bespoke napkin band and Chinese knot tassel, Chinese inspired lanterns, and iconic digital menu cards.