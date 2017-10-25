News

Qatar Airways Enhances Mobile App, Offers 10% Discount on Mobile Bookings

Qatar Airways has further enhanced its mobile app with a new look and feel, making it even easier for customers to use. The airline has added a suite of innovative features to its mobile app, making it as simple and user-friendly as possible, allowing passengers to have all the important information they need at their fingertips through their mobile devices.

The new mobile app gives passengers a more seamless and familiar experience when accessing Qatar Airways’ platforms online. It includes a unique design for its Privilege Club section, making it easier for passengers to access their profile and frequent flyer dashboard. The new app also features a redesigned menu, providing customers with all the information available on the website in a seamless way.

Qatar Airways is now offering a 10% discount on ticket purchases through mobile devices. Download the app and book using the promo code QRMOBAPP before 29th October 2017. For more information visit qatarairways.com/mobileoffer

Apple Watch

Qatar Airways has also introduced a new function for Apple Watch users, with the popular ‘My Trips’ feature, providing journey details for current and upcoming trips, including gate information and a time line view available on Apple Watch.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said: “Continuously improving digital technologies to enhance our passengers’ travel experience is of key importance to us, and our updated mobile app offers our passengers even more convenience to manage their travel plans and access the information they need on the go, from wherever they are in the world.

“Our updated app makes it easier than ever to access our award-winning, 5-star services and products at the tip of their fingers.”

Since the initial launch of the application in 2013, Qatar Airways passengers have had access to their bookings and flights at the click of a button. Passengers are able to search and book flights, check flight status and visit the airline’s online check-in facility. In 2016, Qatar Airways added ‘My Trips’ to the application, providing passengers with journey details such as a time line view, gate information, boarding time, bag tag information, lounge information, an interactive Hamad International Airport (HIA) map and an interactive virtual tour of the aircraft. Further, passengers can use push notifications to stay updated with online check-in availability, boarding times, potential gate changes, bag tags, baggage updates and more.

Customers can download the application at qatarairways.com/mobile and follow the links to the iPhone or Android smartphone app store. The mobile website can be accessed by entering qatarairways.com directly into the browser of any smartphone or tablet.

