Qatar Airways Launches First Global Sales Promotion of 2018

Qatar Airways has announced the ‘Global Travel Boutique’, offering passengers discounts across all classes, with up to 40% discounts on fares*, as well as a ‘Companion Offer’ in Business and First Class. Families with children can also avail of special discounts. Passengers can also earn double Qmiles on all bookings made from 9th-16th January 2018, with travel by 10th December 2018.

Economy Class fares start at €439 to Johannesburg, €529 to Bangkok, €679 to Phuket, €699 to the Maldives, and €869 to Perth. Business Class fares start at €1,959 to Zanzibar, Tanzania; €2,027 to Krabi, Thailand; and €2,269 to Singapore, with further discounts offered on recently launched destinations.

The promotion also provides up to 15% discounts on Al Maha Services and Lounge access, up to 10% discount on RCC car rentals, and a special discount of 20% for up to four rides with Qatar Airways’ luxury chauffeur service partner, Blacklane.

Qatar Airways will continue to expand its global network throughout 2018 by adding flights to destinations including Pattaya, Thailand; Penang, Malaysia; and Canberra, Australia; to name just a few.

*T&C: Seats are limited and subject to availability. Blackout dates apply. Other terms and conditions apply.