Qatar Airways to Launch New Flights to Thai Holiday Destinations Chiang Mai and Pattaya

Qatar Airways will launch flights to Chiang Mai, its fourth destination in Thailand and the most popular tourist destination in Northern Thailand, in December and also a new service to a fifth destination, Pattaya, in January 2018.

The new four-times weekly seasonal service will operate between Doha and Chiang Mai (CNX), using a wide-body aircraft, from 12th December 2017 until May 2018.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said: “Thailand continues to grow in popularity with holidaymakers and it is not hard to see why. Our new flights to Chiang Mai mark our fourth route to this beautiful country, reflecting the demand from our customers for more high-quality leisure destinations, and will offer our renowned 5-star service.”

Flight Schedule: Doha – Chiang Mai

Doha (DOH) to Chiang Mai (CNX) QR822 departs 20.05 arrives 06.00 (+1) (Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun)

Chiang Mai (CNX) to Doha (DOH) QR823 departs 07.10 arrives 10.55 (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun)

 

New Service to Pattaya

Qatar Airways has also responded to increased customer demand for services to Thailand by announcing direct flights to Pattaya, the airline’s fifth route to the country. The new four-times-a-week service will start on 28th January 2018.

Qatar Airways will operate a B787 Dreamliner, with 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, on flights between Doha and U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport, on its winter schedule. It will be the first 5-star Middle East airline to offer flights to and from Pattaya.

Flight Schedule: Doha to Pattaya

Doha (DOH) to Pattaya (UTP) QR828 departs 20.05 arrives 06.30 (+1) (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun)

Pattaya (UTP) to Doha (DOH) QR829 departs 07.50 arrives 11.40 (Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat).

 

Qatar Airways currently operates flights to three destinations in Thailand, with services 35 times a week to Bangkok, 14 times a week to Phuket and daily to Krabi commencing 1st December 2017.

