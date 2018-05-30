Qatar Airways Launches New OnBoard Dining for Premium Customers

Qatar Airways has launched new onboard dining for Premium customers, starting with European routes. The new concepts include newly-designed tableware, in-flight dining menus, and specially crafted cutlery and chinaware.

Qatar Airways has also put a greater focus on featuring regional influences within menu design, which now sees the inclusion of new signature dishes to the in-flight menu based on route destinations, such as the offering of porcini and truffle risotto on Italian sectors. Traditionally prepared Arabic main dishes such as kabsa, biryani and flame-grilled meats will feature as a choice option across most routes.

New signature warm desserts will be introduced to passengers in the Business Class cabin, in addition to afternoon tea onboard selected routes. Attention to detail has been given to every new concept, from the mini condiment grinders dispensing ground black peppercorns and Himalayan pink salt, to tableware such as the linen-lined bread baskets that house a freshly baked trio of bread.

Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive, Qatar Airways Group, said: “Qatar Airways is thrilled to introduce a whole new onboard dining experience that will push the boundaries of Premium travel for our esteemed passengers. Every new concept was designed and produced with the highest attention to detail and quality, to meet the exacting standards of our passengers.

“Qatar Airways is collaborating closely with local farms and suppliers to produce products for our specific needs, promoting a ‘farm-to-table’ approach. Our in-flight dining menus are designed to align with the four seasons, better incorporating the use of locally-grown produce and tapping into authentic foods of local provenance delivering the very highest international standards.”

Qatar Airways will also now feature lighter options, such as fresh crisp salads, woodland berries, warm breakfast oatmeal, and more. Healthier drink options such as ‘cold pressed’ juice with great flavour combinations will also be available on selected menus.

The airline has also improved its indulgent treats, including an enhanced caviar service offering for First Class passengers, which is accompanied with a Balik-style salmon and showcased on a bespoke crystal plate.

Qatar Airways launched a highly-successful pre-select dining option last year, whereby passengers travelling in First and Business Class are able to pre-select one main course from the à la carte onboard menu as far as 14 days in advance and up to 24 hours before take-off. This is in addition to the existing Dine-on-Demand service already available for First and Business Class passengers. The pre-select service enables First and Business Class passengers to now enjoy even more choice and freedom to create their own personalised dining while travelling on selected long-haul flights from Doha.

To pre-select a meal, passengers simply need to log into ‘My Trips’ on the Qatar Airways website and choose from the seasonal menu available on their flight. Meals can also be ordered through the Qatar Airways mobile app.