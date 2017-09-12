News

Qatar Airways Launches One-Week Global Travel Boutique Promotion

Qatar Airways Launches One-Week Global Travel Boutique Promotion

Qatar Airways has launched a ‘Global Travel Boutique’ promotion that is valid from Tuesday 12th to Tuesday 19th September 2017 and offers discounts of up to 40% on fares in Economy Class and Business Class, as well as special companion fares and discounted group bookings.

Ehab Amin, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to offer this spectacular promotion – our biggest commercial promotion to date – following the success of our previous Travel Festival campaigns. Our passengers now have the chance to choose from a variety of incredible packages and discounts on fares in both Economy and Business Class.”

Passengers can now book flights to the most popular global travel destinations, with Economy Class fares starting at €529 to Bangkok, €549 to Hong-Kong, €609 to Chiang Mai, and €769 to Seychelles. Business Class return fares are starting at €1,929 to Delhi, €2,299 to Singapore and €3,089 to Canberra. These exclusive offers are valid for travel between 15th September and 31st May 2018.

As part of the promotion, Qatar Airways is also offering special companion fares allowing two passengers travelling together onboard First Class and Business Class to receive further discounts. Exclusive discounts are also being offered on group bookings of between three and seven passengers booking together.

To take advantage of this offer, passengers can visit qatarairways.com or any Qatar Airways sales office or contact your nearest travel agent.

Qatar Airways will add flights to many more destinations in 2017 and 2018, including Abidjan, Ivory Coast; Accra, Ghana; Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Utapao, Thailand; Chittagong, Bangladesh and Mombasa, Kenya, to name a few.

