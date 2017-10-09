News

Qatar Airways Launches Special Companion ‘Two Seats, One Great Offer’ Campaign

Qatar Airways invites passengers to take advantage of its latest ‘Two Seats, One Great Offer” sales campaign, providing First and Business Class passengers a special discount when booking two seats together, with up to 40% discounts when booking from 9th-16th October, with travel validity until 31st May 2018.

The new promotion will allow leisure and business travellers to plan their next trip with family, friends or colleagues to any destination on Qatar Airways’ global network, where they can get up to 40% discounts when booking flights onboard its award-winning First and Business Class cabins. Special discounts on individual fares are also available.

Ehab Amin, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to launch this unique companion campaign, providing our valued passengers a special discount when booking two seats together. Family, friends and colleagues will be now able to enjoy our renowned 5-star service with this special offer to many exciting destinations, including cities recently added to our network such as Nice, Prague, and Dublin.”

Terms and conditions apply. Promotions are subject to taxes and peak black-out periods.

