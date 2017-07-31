Qatar Airways Offers Up to 30% Off Business Class Fares

Qatar Airways is celebrating being named ‘World’s Best Business Class’ at the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards by offering passengers up to 30% off its Business Class fares to popular business and leisure destinations across its growing global network, as part of its ‘Fly with the World’s Best Business Class’ global sales campaign launched this week. Travel agents can also win one of five pairs of Business Class tickets to any Qatar Airways destination.

From 31st July to 9th August, passengers will be able to book fares onboard the world’s best business class from Dublin to Singapore (from €2,379), Phuket (from €2,679), Philippines (from €2,849), and Sydney (from €3,299), for travel until 31st March 2018. Further discounts are also on offer for recently announced destinations such as Sohar, Oman; Kyiv, Ukraine; and Prague, Czech Republic.

How to Enter

Between 31st July and 9th August 2017 you need to sell a minimum of one Qatar Airways Premium Class ticket (First or Business Class) and ensure that the travel period of the first outbound flight is between 1st August 2017 and 31st March 2018. The highest ticket count wins and winners will be announced after 1st October 2017.

To register your entry, contact Patrick McKinney at: pmckinney@ie.qatarairways.com

This special promotion follows a string of major recent wins for the airline at the prestigious 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards held during the Paris Air Show last month, where it was named ‘Airline of the Year’, ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, and ‘World’s Best First Class Airline Lounge’.

Ehab Amin, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are very proud to have been named the World’s Best Business Class by Skytrax, and we are delighted to celebrate this award with our passengers from around the globe. We invite all of our passengers to take advantage of this unique promotion that will allow them to experience our renowned world-class service first hand.”

Qsuite

The airline recently introduced its game-changing, patented new Business Class seat, ‘Qsuite’, bringing a first class travel experience to the business class cabin and setting a new standard in Business Class travel.

Qsuite features the industry’s first-ever double bed available in Business Class, with privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room. Adjustable panels and movable TV monitors on the centre four seats allow colleagues, friends or families travelling together to transform their space into a private suite, allowing them to work, dine and socialise together. These new features provide the ultimate customisable travel experience, enabling passengers to create an environment that suits their own unique needs.

New Destinations

Qatar Airways has a host of new destinations planned for the remainder of this year and 2018, including Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, USA; and Santiago, Chile, to name but a few.