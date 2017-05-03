Qatar Airways Offers Free Doha Stopover to Passengers in Transit

Qatar Airways’ newly created destination management company, Discover Qatar, has launched a stopover package in partnership with Qatar Tourism Authority to offer transit passengers free luxury hotel stays and complimentary transit visas.

The offer is part of a broader QTA campaign called +Qatar that looks to encourage all transit passengers to consider adding Qatar to their itinerary.

Passengers transiting through Doha can extend their stay to make the most of their journey taking in the sights of Doha with a completely free night or stay a second night for a US$50 booking fee. Passengers can choose from 4-star and 5-star hotels such as The Four Seasons, Marriott Marquis, Radisson Blu and Oryx Rotana.

To be eligible for this offer, passengers simply book their flight on www.qatarairways.com/global/en/homepage.page, select ‘multi-city’ and choose their hotel once they receive their flight confirmation. The online transit visa application is also free and is eligible for those in transit between five and 96 hours. This offer is available for all Qatar Airways passengers, both Premium and Economy, and visitors can explore additional stopover packages offered by Discover Qatar.

His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, Group Chief Executive, Qatar Airways, said: “Qatar Airways is more than just a national flag-carrier for Qatar: we are proudly patriotic and want to share Qatar’s many exciting attractions with our passengers from around the world. This exclusive initiative provides the opportunity to add an extra element to our passengers’ existing travel plans with a complimentary hotel stay in some of Doha’s finest hotels. We want to ensure that our passengers have a memorable experience every time they travel with Qatar Airways, and now, we are going even further to make sure that we exceed their expectations.”