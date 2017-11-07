Qatar Airways Promotes 20th Anniversary, Buys Shares in Cathay Pacific

Qatar Airways is celebrating its 20th anniversary by providing reduced fares across its Economy and Business Class cabins, in addition to offering 20 lucky winners a Privilege Club Gold membership and discounts of up to 50% on redemption tickets to select destinations to Privilege Club members across its network.

Valid from 1st to 10th November 2017, the 20 Year Anniversary Promotion offers special companion offers in Business Class, as well as savings on Economy Class fares for bookings made for three to nine passengers. These exclusive offers are valid for travel between 1st November 2017 and 31st October 2018.

Ehab Amin, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to be launching this spectacular global promotion in celebration of our 20th anniversary. This is a very special year of giving back to our loyal passengers, and so we are pleased to offer fantastic fares across our Economy and Business Class cabins, to ensure they too can join us in celebrating 20 successful years of Going Places Together.

“Passengers from across the world can take advantage of these truly unique offers as they plan their next business or leisure trip across our global network, which extends to more than 150 destinations.”

In tandem with the airline’s 20 Year Anniversary promotion, Qatar Airways has launched a 20-day campaign on its social media channels from 26th October 2017. #20ReasonsToFly showcases Qatar Airways’ greatest achievements in the past 20 years.

Shares in Cathay Pacific

Meanwhile, Qatar Airways has agreed to purchase 378,188,000 shares of Cathay Pacific Airways, approximately 9.61% of the total issued share capital.

Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said: “Qatar Airways is very pleased to complete its financial investment in Cathay Pacific, which is a fellow Oneworld member and one of the strongest airlines in the world, respected throughout the industry and with massive potential for the future.”

This investment supports Qatar Airways investment strategy that already includes 20% in IAG, 10% in LATAM Airlines Group, and 49% in Meridiana.