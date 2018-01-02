Qatar Airways and Qatar Airways Holidays Offer Travel Packages for 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Qatar Airways and Qatar Airways Holidays, the leisure division of Qatar Airways Group, are now offering exclusive travel packages including flights, hotels and official match tickets to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, which takes place from 14th June to 15th July 2018.

With a range of travel packages available from Group matches to the Semi-Final and Final, football fans from around the world can now buy Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages online for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia by visiting the booking platform www.qrfootballpackages.com.

Qatar Airways Holidays is offering a range of travel package options designed to make the most sought-after sporting event of the year as accessible as possible. The booking platform, including online brochure, provides football enthusiasts with details of all travel packages, prices and inclusions so they can book their complete travel package seamlessly. Prices will vary depending on match ticket category, level of accommodation, and flight origin.

The travel packages will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. To facilitate even more options for the event, Qatar Airways has recently boosted capacity to Russia and now offers direct daily flights to St Petersburg, as well as three services a day to Moscow.

Salam Al Shawa, Senior Vice President Marketing and Corporate Communications, said: “As the Official Airline of FIFA, Qatar Airways is delighted to offer travel packages for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia to football enthusiasts around the world. We believe that sport brings people together, and we want to provide our passengers with the ultimate FIFA World Cup experience from the moment they start their journey with us.

“It is also exciting to announce these packages following the launch of our new direct daily flights to St Petersburg, Russia, which began on 19th December. We now aim to connect more people to Russia through our expanding global network via our state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport.”

Named ‘Airline of the Year’ in the 2017 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Qatar Airways is preparing to launch many new destinations in 2018, including Canberra, Australia; Penang, Malaysia; Thessaloniki, Greece; and Cardiff, UK, to name a few.

Alongside 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, Qatar Airways is Official Airline Partner of FIFA, which includes 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, the FIFA Club World Cup, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Qatar Airways will have extensive marketing and branding rights at the next two FIFA World Cups, with an expected audience reach of billions of people per tournament.