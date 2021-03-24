Qatar Airways to Resume Flights to Mykonos as Greece Prepares for Summer

Qatar Airways is resuming its service to Mykonos, Greece for the summer season as the islands welcome visitors once again. The airline is planning to operate three flights a week using a modern A320 aircraft featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 120 seats in Economy Class.

The news has been welcomed by Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, who said: “We first started flying to Mykonos in May 2018 and the route proved very popular with our customers. Due to the global pandemic, we had to suspend services last summer so we are really delighted to be returning helping support Greece’s efforts to restart tourism.

“We know the authorities in Greece are taking precautions to ensure public safety and visitors will be required to adhere to public health measures put in place in view of the pandemic. Equally we will be maintaining our own very high standards. Qatar Airways was the first global airline in the world to achieve the prestigious 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating by Skytrax. We look forward to continuing to provide the safest possible experience for travellers across the world, and expanding upon our role in assisting the recovery of the commercial aviation industry.”

The Greek Minister for Tourism, Harry Theoharis, said: “I am proud to welcome Qatar Airways back to Mykonos. It is very pleasing for us to have our luxury destination included in the planning of the airline’s new summer programme. In this difficult time this development comes when all of our efforts have been put into the safe opening of Greek tourism. ‘All you want is Greece’ is our new motto and with this, we invite friends of Qatar Airways, from all over the world, to visit us.”