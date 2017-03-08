Qatar Airways Unveils ‘First in Business Class’ QSuite

At ITB Berlin, Qatar Airways unveiled its revolutionary new QSuite that provides the first-ever ‘party of four’ seating configuration and the first-ever double bed available in Business Class.

The customisable private suites have a unique and patented seat that has been two years in the making. QSuite features the industry’s first-ever double bed available in Business Class, with privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room.

Adjustable panels and movable TV monitors on the centre four seats allow colleagues, friends or families travelling together to transform their space into a private suite, allowing them to work, dine and socialise together.

The new QSuite concept will be retrofitted on to the existing Qatar Airways fleet starting from June 2017, at an estimated rate of one aircraft a month.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar Al Baker, said: “Today I am proud to unveil the future of premium travel with our new QSuite Business Class. Our unique and patented design is a world first in many ways and challenges industry norms by offering passengers more privacy, more choice and more personalisation. With these innovations, Qatar Airways has revolutionised the way we serve our Business Class travellers, enabling our passengers to enjoy a First Class experience in Business Class.

“This is truly Business Class as never seen before and is entirely in keeping with our premium product and service philosophy. On Qatar Airways, you choose when you dine, and the menu options are varied, with something for everyone. You choose when you rest, and when you want entertainment, we offer more choices than any other airline. It only makes sense to give you the choice to make your own cabin-within-a-cabin, creating double QSuites or quadrants.”

Each seat is crafted with hand-stitched Italian leather and satin rose gold finishing. Qatar Airways is also launching a new food and beverage concept, introducing a menu that offers a host of new dining choices. In addition to the existing ‘dine on demand’ service, the new Business Class menu will now offer a selection of snack ‘sharing dishes’ available throughout the flight. A wake-up Express Breakfast will also be available.

Qatar Airways also launched a completely new next-generation user interface of Oryx One, its award-winning inflight entertainment platform. Oryx One’s interface has been redesigned to make it even easier to surf content and choose from up to 3,000 entertainment options – the most of any airline. The next-generation user interface has evolved from the rapidly maturing online media sector, presenting movies, games and a special children’s menu in a format that is immediately familiar yet revolutionary for onboard passengers.

H.E. Al Baker also announced that, starting this summer, Qatar Airways will begin offering best-in-class inflight connectivity, with more announcements to come in the weeks and months ahead.