Qatar Airways Now Flies to Penang

Qatar Airways is now operating flights to Penang International Airport from Dublin via Doha. This will be the airline’s second destination in Malaysia.

Qatar Airways’ first non-stop flight to Penang touched down today at Penang International Airport, inaugurating the award-winning airline’s second destination in Malaysia, as it continues its robust expansion plans throughout south-east Asia.

The Penang route will be boosted to a four-times-weekly frequency from 1st July 2018. Until then, Qatar Airways will fly three times a week to Penang with its state-of-the-art B787 Dreamliner, which features 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, with spacious cabins and specially-designed interiors.

From ornate temples to tropical gardens, the sights and sounds of Penang reflect the city’s rich cultural heritage. Holidaymakers and business travellers alike will be enchanted by the country’s magnificent scenery. Penang, known as the gourmet capital of Malaysia, offers a host of culinary delights to please the palate. Penang is also the most frequented destination for retirees in Malaysia.

Qatar Airways first launched service to Malaysia in December 2001 and currently operates a triple-daily service to Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital.