News

Quarantine Hotel Site Crashes Minutes After Going Live

Quarantine Hotel Site Crashes Minutes After Going Live

The new booking system for England’s hotel quarantine scheme crashed minutes after going live and was then taken off line. Twenty-four hours later, the site still displays a message that the booking portal won’t be available until “later today” due to a “minor technical issue.” The Department of Health has said that the portal would be open “well before” the scheme comes into effect on Monday, February 15. The site was still inaccessible at 9am on Friday, February 12.

Once the scheme comes into effect, anybody – including UK and Irish citizens – arriving from the so-called ‘red list’ of 33 countries will have to isolate in a government-mandated hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750. The list of countries includes most of South America, South Africa and Portugal, which are deemed high risk due to emerging variants of the Covid virus.

The Irish government has proposed introducing a similar hotel quarantine scheme, but has not yet announced any details of how it would work or when it might start.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Feature Interview: Finán O’Donoghue, CEO of Campsited

Fionn DavenportFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Boyne Valley Makes Summer Plans

Fionn DavenportFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Visit Wexford for Magical Moments in 2021

Michael FloodFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Victoria Enters Snap Five-Day Lockdown; Australian Open Continues as Planned

Fionn DavenportFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

British Airways to increase use of VeriFLY digital health app

Michael FloodFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

An 82-year Old Volunteer + TikTok = The World’s Most Popular Museum

Fionn DavenportFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Qatar Airways Celebrates Chinese New Year With Commemorative Meal

Fionn DavenportFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Launches Winter Routes for 2021/22

Fionn DavenportFebruary 12, 2021
Read More

Tourism Ireland Hosts Virtual Northern European Workshop

Fionn DavenportFebruary 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn