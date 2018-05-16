Cunard’s Elegant Queen Victoria Arrives in Dublin Port

The most elegant of ships, Cunard’s Queen Victoria, sailed into Dublin Port and at the helm was Dublin-born Captain Jack Connery, bringing his ship into the Port of Dublin for his first visit as Master. Queen Victoria features 1,035 staterooms including 738 balcony staterooms – onboard there are 13 different types of staterooms, including balconies, suites and grand suites.

The timeless elegance of Queen Victoria’s art deco past remains but now also includes upgraded and increased choice of staterooms, a new Britannia Club restaurant, a broader and more distinct bar offering, including a gin and fizz themed menu at the Midships Bar, and a transformed sun deck that provides the perfect sightseeing vantage point for voyages.

In 2017 Queen Victoria underwent an extensive €39 million refurbishment, which saw the addition of an exquisite lido sun deck for sun seekers as well as a stunning Winter Garden, refreshed and enhanced for guests looking to relax while looking out over some of the best views at sea. The distinctive Cunard elegance remains, with many of the design cues taken from previous Cunard ships, such as the original Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Victoria’s spa is a relaxing sanctuary of calm for its passengers. Steam rooms and a hydrotherapy pool offer complete tranquillity, while hot stone beds facing panoramic windows offer the most relaxing views imaginable. Massage and specialist treatments are all available for the ultimate pampering experience and passengers can purchase award-winning Irish luxury organic brand VOYA’s full product portfolio onboard.

Queen Victoria features no less than five dining rooms to choose from, all serving dinner between 6.30 and 9.00pm. The Verandah offers contemporary French cuisine that makes use of seasonal ingredients of exceptional provenance.