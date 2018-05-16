News

Cunard’s Elegant Queen Victoria Arrives in Dublin Port

Cunard’s Elegant Queen Victoria Arrives in Dublin Port

The most elegant of ships, Cunard’s Queen Victoria, sailed into Dublin Port and at the helm was Dublin-born Captain Jack Connery, bringing his ship into the Port of Dublin for his first visit as Master. Queen Victoria features 1,035 staterooms including 738 balcony staterooms – onboard there are 13 different types of staterooms, including balconies, suites and grand suites.

The Master of the Queen Victoria, Captain Jack Connery, is a native of Marino

The timeless elegance of Queen Victoria’s art deco past remains but now also includes upgraded and increased choice of staterooms, a new Britannia Club restaurant, a broader and more distinct bar offering, including a gin and fizz themed menu at the Midships Bar, and a transformed sun deck that provides the perfect sightseeing vantage point for voyages.

Timeless excellence pervades this magnificent ship

In 2017 Queen Victoria underwent an extensive €39 million refurbishment, which saw the addition of an exquisite lido sun deck for sun seekers as well as a stunning Winter Garden, refreshed and enhanced for guests looking to relax while looking out over some of the best views at sea. The distinctive Cunard elegance remains, with many of the design cues taken from previous Cunard ships, such as the original Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.

Third Officer Nuala O’Donnell from Donegal and Hotel Manager James Cusack from Ballymoney onboard the Queen Victoria in Dublin Port

Queen Victoria’s spa is a relaxing sanctuary of calm for its passengers. Steam rooms and a hydrotherapy pool offer complete tranquillity, while hot stone beds facing panoramic windows offer the most relaxing views imaginable. Massage and specialist treatments are all available for the ultimate pampering experience and passengers can purchase award-winning Irish luxury organic brand VOYA’s full product portfolio onboard.

The Royal Spa

Queen Victoria features no less than five dining rooms to choose from, all serving dinner between 6.30 and 9.00pm. The Verandah offers contemporary French cuisine that makes use of seasonal ingredients of exceptional provenance.

Dining on the Queen Victoria

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Air France-KLM, Delta and Virgin Atlantic Strengthen Transatlantic Partnership

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2018
Read More

Current Vacancies at Commission for Aviation Regulation

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2018
Read More

Emirates Announces Summer Return Fares for Economy Class

Neil SteedmanMay 16, 2018
Read More

Silversea Cruises Orders Silver Dawn

Michael FloodMay 16, 2018
Read More

RCI Unveils New Look Independence of the Seas

Michael FloodMay 15, 2018
Read More

Niamh Bonass Wins Super Fam to Visit Orlando

Ian BloomfieldMay 15, 2018
Read More

Viking Sun Cruises into Dublin Port

Ian BloomfieldMay 15, 2018
Read More
travel deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 15th May 2018

Sarah SlatteryMay 15, 2018
Read More

Cunard Liner Queen Victoria to Dock at Four Irish Ports

Neil SteedmanMay 15, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland