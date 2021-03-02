Raffles Hotel Announces Virtual Interactive Play

Raffles Hotel Singapore together with Double Confirm Productions and Sight Lines Entertainment are delighted to jointly announce the upcoming 1st April release of ‘The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure’, an enthralling detective whodunnit tale and the first-of-its-kind virtual interactive play set against the backdrop of the iconic Grand Dame of Singapore. From 1 April to 30 June 2021, guests may investigate the mystery through pure virtual gameplay, or live and breathe the adventure through exclusive experiences on-site or during their stay at the storied hotel.

Written by award-winning playwright Jean Tay and directed by critically acclaimed actor/director Hossan Leong, ‘The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure’ immerses audiences into the role of a detective tasked to investigate the missing Peranakan treasure – the crown jewel of the fictional “Treasures of the Straits” exhibition at the Raffles Hotel Singapore. In this highly interactive virtual format, audiences will explore the hotel’s historic grounds and venture through its illustrious halls, all the while piecing clues together, and deciding how the story unfolds.

Filmed entirely on location at Raffles Hotel Singapore with 360-degree virtual reality (VR) cameras, ‘The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure” offers participants a unique virtual experience through immersive 360-degree views, surround sound, augmented reality choice-based functions, and an intriguing plot filled with unexpected twists and turns, stitched together by technology company Xctuality.

The play is accompanied by an original composition of “I’ll See You Again”, inspired by Noel Coward, British playwright, novelist and actor, a renowned past resident of Raffles Hotel Singapore, and his song of the same title, which would play every night when the hotel’s grandfather’s clock strikes eight. Touching on lost relationships and reconciliation, the new rendition is composed by Julian Wong with lyrics by Hossan Leong and performed by Audrey Luo & Dwayne Lau.

Guests may choose to unravel the one-of-a-kind mystery from the comfort of their homes or wherever they are in the world –– by watching it online or experience the play in real life at the property itself. The interactive theatrical experience will transcend the virtual realm through exclusive, limited-time ‘daycation’ and exclusive staycation packages, where guests will be able to immerse themselves in gameplay from one of the hotel’s spacious and beautifully appointed suites, before moving through various checkpoints across Raffles Hotel Singapore on a thrilling treasure hunt to uncover the missing jewel.

“We are proud to partner with Double Confirm Productions and Sight Lines Entertainment, continuing with our support and nurturing environment for homegrown talents Hossan Leong and Jean Tay, to present ‘The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure’. This innovative theatrical production, centred around the Grand Dame, reflects our continued desire to create unforgettable, unique and treasured memories for each and every guest,” said Christian Westbeld, General Manager, Raffles Hotel Singapore. “Through this immersive virtual experience, our guests will be able to appreciate the Grand Dame in a new light, watch as history and mystery collide, and revel in the hotel’s culture and heritage – no matter where they are.”

To top off the experience, participants who succeed in solving the mystery will be awarded prizes ranging from e-vouchers for purchases at Raffles Boutique to an elegantly chic Afternoon Tea Experience for two at The Grand Lobby (worth S$156++). All successful mystery solvers will also be entitled to participate in the Grand Draw for a chance to win a one-night stay in a charming Palm Court Suite, an oasis of peace and serenity, with breakfast for two persons (worth more than S$1,300++).

The daycation and staycation packages for ‘The Curious Case of the Missing Peranakan Treasure’ are valid for stays between 1 April to 30 June 2021, while the virtual theatrical experience can be streamed on-demand any time during the same period.

Tickets are priced from S$38 onwards and will be available on SISTIC and Raffles Hotel Singapore’s website starting 1 March 2021.

Synopsis:

Six Suspects. Two Eras. One Missing Peranakan Treasure.

The crown jewel of the “Treasures of the Straits” exhibition has gone missing and both guests and staff alike are suspects. The General Manager has been given till midnight to solve the case internally before the police is called.

This virtual interactive play with 360-degree viewing, immersive surround sound and choice-based capabilities where you, the audience get to decide the sequence of how the story unfolds is a theatrical experience you cannot miss!

When:

1 April to 30 June 2021

Tickets will be available on 1 March 2021.



*For purchase of the ‘Treasures of Raffles’ – Experience & Play ‘daycation’ package and the Stay & Play staycation package

*Kindly note that bookings are only open starting 1 March 2021.

Packages:

Virtual Play

A virtual theatrical experience playable on-demand, from anywhere.

Price: S$38 on SISTIC from 1 March 2021. Tickets purchased between 1 to 15 March are entitled to a 15% Early Bird discount.

Participants can log onto the website to watch the virtual interactive play anywhere and anytime between 1 April to 30 June 2021. Successful mystery solvers will receive an e-voucher for purchases at Raffles Boutique with no minimum spend.

Treasures of Raffles

Experience & Play – ‘Daycation’ Package

Virtual life and real-life merge in this interactive gameplay hosted at Raffles Hotel Singapore, offering an unforgettable half-day daycation starting at 3:00pm.

Price: S$450++, available on http://www.rafflessingapore.com/offer/treasures-of-raffles/ from 1 March 2021. Daycation packages must be utilised between 1 April to 30 June 2021.

Enjoy the virtual interactive play from the comfort of a spacious State Room Suite, before moving through various checkpoints across Raffles Hotel Singapore to receive clues, as you solve the mystery of the missing. Enjoy complimentary Singapore Slings for two and a satay platter at Raffles Courtyard, redeem a complimentary gift from Raffles Boutique along the way and cap off your experience with an indulgent Heritage Evening dinner at The Grand Lobby. Successful mystery solvers will receive an e-voucher for purchases at Raffles Boutique with no minimum spend.

Stay & Play – Staycation Package

Virtual life and real-life merge in this interactive gameplay hosted at Raffles Hotel Singapore, offering a truly unique and memorable staycation experience.

Price: Starting at S$950++ per night in a Courtyard Suite, available on

http://www.rafflessingapore.com/offer/treasures-of-raffles/ from 1 March 2021. Staycation packages must be utilised between 1 April to 30 June 2021.

Enjoy the virtual interactive play anytime from the comfort of a luxurious suite of your choosing, before moving through various checkpoints across Raffles Hotel Singapore to receive clues, as you solve the mystery of the missing treasure. Enjoy complimentary Singapore Slings for two and a satay platter at Raffles Courtyard, redeem a complimentary gift from Raffles Boutique along the way and cap off your experience with an indulgent Heritage Evening dinner at The Grand Lobby.

Promising the full Raffles Experience, the package also offers other special privileges and benefits, including:

· Breakfast for two

· Exclusive 15% off at all Raffles-operated restaurants and bars, Raffles Spa and Raffles Boutique

· Complementary history tour with Raffles Hotel Singapore’s Resident Historian

Successful mystery solvers will receive an e-voucher for purchases at Raffles Boutique with no minimum spend, as well as a special Afternoon Tea Experience for two at The Grand Lobby (worth S$156++) redeemable either during the stay or at a later time.

