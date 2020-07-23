Railtours and Iarnrod Eireann join to launch ‘Emerald Pullman’

A 7 night 8 day deluxe train, coach and accommodation tour package aimed at the stay-at-home holidaymaker has been launched by Dublin-based Railtours Ireland First Class Limited in association with Iarnród Éireann for an inclusive price of €1,899 per person.

Marketed under the alluring title and imagery of ‘The Emerald Pullman’ – with all of the Oriental Express-like echoes of luxury and exclusivity that the name suggests – the tour begins and ends in Dublin, taking in all of the mainline and other destinations plus the majority of the Ireland’s leading tourist sights and attractions.

Joining forces with Iarnród Éireann, the Railtours ‘Emerald Pullman’ package offers domestic holidaymakers the unique opportunity to experience what they charmingly call an all-island ‘staycation with a difference’. A feature of the package is that guests living outside Dublin can model their plan according to their preference – joining the tour in Waterford, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Belfast – while guests boarding in Dublin can, for example, do segments of the tour, say 2 nights/3 days to Belfast from €699 pps.

Designed by Railtours Ireland as a response to the absence of overseas visitors – and as an even more inviting departure from their normal rail tours offering – it provides what they themselves term: ‘hosted railtours for the independent traveller’.

Travelling throughout on a fast, comfortable private intercity train exclusively allocated to Emerald Pullman clients – supported by luxury coach sightseeing travel and hotel transfers at each destination – holidaymakers will have a chance to enjoy guaranteed overnight four-star hotel accommodation (in almost all cases, a short walk from their train) with breakfast provided.

Enjoying a fully-hosted, car free, carefree vacation, and the chance to see much of what our island has to offer, holidaymakers will be transported from Ireland’s Ancient East to the Wild Atlantic Way, the Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry and more, the rugged landscapes of Connemara and onwards to experience Belfast’s city and the Causeway Coast.

According to Railtours CEO, Jim Deegan: “Reaching into almost every travel destination accessible by road and rail, our tours will depart Dublin on Sundays from Sunday August 9th until Sunday August 23rd inclusive.”

Respected Irish-owned tour operators with over 22 years experience behind them, Railtours Ireland prides itself on their first-class standard of customer care and on their commitment to offering unparalleled tours of Ireland by rail and luxury coach. “Working in association with Iarnród Éireann – with all of the comfort and reassurance that provides – our ’Emerald Pullman’ package offers holidaymakers the chance to sit back, relax and absorb all of the scenic attractions that has made Ireland the top-ranking tourist destination it is,” Jim Deegan added.

Further details of their Emerald Pullman offering can be had at www.railtoursireland.com