Rathgar Travel in Dublin Ceases Trading

Rathgar Travel has ceased trading. The Dublin-based travel agency announced the closure yesterday due to the negative effects of Covid-19 on holiday bookings. Customers who have booked with Rathgar Travel should contact the Commission for Aviation Regulation. As Rathgar Travel is a licensed and bonded travel agency, customers may be eligible for a refund.

The CAR said:

“You are covered by the consumer protection scheme if you purchased a package from Rathgar Travel Limited and this package includes travel. You are also covered if you bought travel (alone) commencing in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, no other customers are covered by the scheme. If you are one of these customers, we advise you to look at the charge back policy of your credit/debit card provider and/or any holiday insurance you may have in place.

“A claim form is available on the CAR website, www.aviationreg.ie