Royal Caribbean International Announces Odyssey of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International marked an important milestone as the first piece of steel was cut for its second Quantum Ultra Class ship at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The 27th ship in the global cruise line’s fleet is to be named Odyssey of the Seas.

Set to debut in autumn 2020, Odyssey of the Seas will sail from the USA. Additional details on Odyssey will be revealed later this year.