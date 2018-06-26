RCI Mariner of the Seas Takes to the Sky Pad

Royal Caribbean International’s much-hyped Mariner of the Seas sailed into its new home at Port Miami amped up with US$120 million of new thrills, restaurants, staterooms and entertainment. Mariner is offering four-night weekday and three-night weekend cruises from Miami to The Bahamas. The ship’s short itineraries pack more adventure than ever with Sky Pad, a virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience; the cruise line’s first Polynesian-inspired, tiki-chic bar, The Bamboo Room; glow-in-the-dark laser tag, racer waterslides, and more.

New Ways to Play

Sky Pad – the gravity-defying bungee trampoline experience amped up with virtual reality

the gravity-defying bungee trampoline experience amped up with virtual reality

a thrilling pair of three-story-high racer waterslides called Cyclone and Typhoon

an epic glow-in-the-dark battle for the last planet in the galaxy

Royal Caribbean's newest escape room challenge

New Ways to Dine and Drink

The Bamboo Room – a laidback Polynesian watering hole with a throwback vibe and kitschy-cool craft cocktails like the Island Old Fashioned and Tiki Tea – the first in Royal Caribbean’s fleet

a laidback Polynesian watering hole with a throwback vibe and kitschy-cool craft cocktails like the Island Old Fashioned and Tiki Tea – the first in Royal Caribbean's fleet

for fans watching their home team on one of more than 25 TV screens, making their own legendary plays at the arcade, or refueling on game-day favourites

serving fresh, handmade and rustic Italian fare by Chef Jamie Oliver, one of Britain's most famous food exports

“Millennials want more frequent and shorter vacations that offer as much of that exhilarating adventure they seek,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive, Royal Caribbean International. “We have answered that call by investing US$120 million in Mariner of the Seas and bringing her to Miami to sail 3-night and 4-night cruises. With the combination of more thrills than you can count and visits to tropical destinations, Mariner is changing the game and taking the short getaway experience to a whole new level.”

Mariner of the Seas welcomed guests for the first time on Monday 25th June as she set sail on a four-night cruise to The Bahamas. The newly re-imagined ship will continue to offer four-night weekday and three-night weekend itineraries from Miami, with visits to Nassau and CocoCay. Beginning May 2019, Mariner will sail to the new Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first destination in Royal Caribbean’s recently announced collection of private island experiences around the world.

Along with the recently amplified Independence of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean’s US$900 million commitment to re-imagine its fleet through a new effort called Royal Amplified. The programme spans 10 ships in four years and will touch every facet of the guest experience. Introducing a wide range of bold, new features and experiences – from experiential dining and nightlife concepts, and first-of-its-kind attractions – Royal Amplified reflects the company’s passion for innovation, relentless attention to detail and commitment to delivering the best vacation.