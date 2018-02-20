Get Ready for Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas

There are not enough superlatives in the Concise Oxford Dictionary to describe Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas. The Oasis-class ship is now the largest passenger liner in the world. She weighs in at 228,021 gross tonnage and can accommodate 6,680 guests and 2,200 crew, spread across 18 decks, with two vast interior areas that are open to the sky.

Top travel media and consumer press, together with leading travel trade principals, were given a sneak preview of this magnificent vessel at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire.

The Ultimate Family Suite is two storeys of amazing thrills on every level. Like your very own in-suite slide where there is never a queue, a private 3D cinema, an air hockey table, and a balcony bumper pool table. However, it sleeps eight and will set you back €36,600 for a week or, when the liner repositions back to the USA, as much as $90,000 at peak times. But, believe it or not, it is sold out for the rest of the year.

Symphony of the Seas will initially sail from Barcelona, on seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises. She will then reposition to her home port, Miami in Florida, where she will then commence Caribbean cruises.

There are so many innovations on this ship, such as a full-size ice skating rink, in Studio B, with top professional skaters performing daily for guests. There will also be skating lessons for guests. Other facilities include a full-size basketball court, a children’s water park, and two 43-foot rock climbing walls…plus more than 20 food and beverage outlets.

Royal Caribbean International is currently offering a seven-night cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,379 on 30th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, staying in an interior stateroom.