Get Ready for Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas

There are not  enough superlatives in the Concise Oxford Dictionary to describe Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas. The Oasis-class ship is now the largest passenger liner in the world. She weighs in at 228,021 gross tonnage and can accommodate 6,680 guests and 2,200 crew, spread across 18 decks, with two vast interior areas that are open to the sky.

Top travel media and consumer press, together with leading travel trade principals, were given a sneak preview of this magnificent vessel at the shipyard in Saint-Nazaire.

Mary McKenna from TourAmerica was on the shipyard visit

Mary McKenna, Tour America, was on the shipyard visit

The Ultimate Family Suite is two storeys of amazing thrills on every level. Like your very own in-suite slide where there is never a queue, a private 3D cinema, an air hockey table, and a balcony bumper pool table. However, it sleeps eight and will set you back €36,600 for a week or, when the liner repositions back to the USA, as much as $90,000 at peak times. But, believe it or not, it is sold out for the rest of the year.

The new water slides which will carry 800 guests per day.

New water slides, the Ultimate Abyss, will carry 800 guests per day, down 10 decks

Symphony of the Seas will initially sail from Barcelona, on seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises. She will then reposition to her home port, Miami in Florida, where she will then commence Caribbean cruises.

Guess what kind of liquid refreshment they serve here.

Guess what kind of liquid refreshment they serve here

There are  so many innovations on this ship, such as a full-size ice skating rink, in Studio B, with top professional skaters performing daily for guests. There will also be skating lessons for guests. Other facilities include a full-size basketball court, a children’s water park, and two 43-foot rock climbing walls…plus more than 20 food and beverage outlets.

Cork native Ciara

Cork native Ciara Ambrose is the Marketing and Revenue Manager on Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International is currently offering a seven-night cruise onboard Symphony of the Seas from €1,379 on 30th August. Price includes flights from Dublin, staying in an interior stateroom.

Symphony of the Seas gets ready to welcome your clients .

Symphony of the Seas gets ready to welcome your clients

The Broadway musical " Hair Spray" will feature on the ship.

Broadway musical 'Hair Spray' will feature on the ship

Artwork on board.

Artwork onboard

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

