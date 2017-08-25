Real-Time Speech-to-Speech Translations with Mymanu Translate App

A new app that offers real time speech-to-speech translation in 29 languages, Mymanu Translate, has launched just in time to help the millions of Europeans jetting off on their annual sun-soaked break embarrassed by their inability to speak the local lingo.

Latest research carried out at national and European level found that almost half of Europeans cannot hold a conversation in another European language. These results however differ across the EU with more than 90% of Swedes, Latvians, Maltese or Dutch being able to speak one or more foreign languages, but with less than 40% in Ireland, the UK, Italy and Hungary being able to do so.

Research also shows that the most widely spoken foreign language, among the minority who speak one, is English, leaving 22 other European languages such as Italian, French, Spanish or Portuguese barely spoken by tourists who visit these countries in mass over the summer. Couple this with the explosion of jet setters and adventurers who will spend an estimated £2.8 billion exploring with AirBnB alone this year, and you have a recipe for linguistic disaster.

The new live voice-to-voice group translation app, Mymanu Translate, is designed to unlock authentic experiences with a proprietary system that gives the best machine translation possible. Once downloaded, even the large majority of tourists who admit to pointing at menu items rather than trying to pronounce foreign words can explore with confidence. With Mymanu Translate, it is possible to enjoy an authentic café con leche in the rolling hills of rural Castilla y Leon or an “eglade de moules” on the Oleron Island in France thanks to smart, real time, and speech-to-speech translation at the tap of a smartphone button.

Danny Manu, Founder and Chief Executive of Mymanu Translate, said: “Alternative tourism, where travellers seek out more authentic experiences by staying in privately-rented apartments and flats, rather than resorts and hotels, is booming across the globe. Increasingly, people want to experience real life in their chosen destination and that means trying the food, meeting people, shopping and exploring.

“Although seeing familiar names such as Zara, H&M and Starbucks can be reassuring, many people want to try local markets, eateries and stores. Of course, the best way to find those places is to speak with local people, but you can’t do this if you don’t speak the language. The Mymanu app is the key to finding and enjoying those local recommendations.”

From tapping into local favourites and translating directions when lost to accessing vital services such as medical care and emergency services, the Mymanu app provides world-class-leading translation accuracy in more than 29 of the world’s most popular languages. These include Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Arabic and Russian. It enables holidaymakers to chat to more than two billion people with- live and real-time voice-to-voice translation with transcripts on screen for immediate use.

The app’s uniqueness encompasses an ultra-useful group translation option, where the user can create a private group chat and then share the secure invitation to others so they can join. Invitations can be sent via email or QR code to keep the conversation secure. No other leading apps provide this function. Accessible via wi-fi or data connection, the group translation option is endlessly useful for those travelling overseas – it could even be used when lost to get directions from their AirBnB-rented flat owner for their cab driver in the local language.

The Mymanu app is currently in beta testing and can be downloaded free of charge. To find out more, visit: http://mymanutranslate.com/ or watch the official youtube video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcsfWuoCU_o