Rebecca Kelly is to Join Princess Cruises in March

Princess Cruises has announced the appointment of Rebecca Kelly to the newly-created position of Senior Sales Manager for Ireland. Starting on 18th March 2019, Rebecca will be based in Dublin and report into Rachel Poultney, Sales Director UK & Europe, as the line continues to expand its presence in Ireland after a record 12 months of year-on-year growth.

Rebecca will be responsible for managing and developing the commercial relationships with the Irish travel trade, and delivering further growth of Princess Cruises’ trade business through enhanced agent training and engagement. With a background of over 10 years agent support in Ireland, Rebecca has a wealth of experience in developing trade relationships, taking leadership of the brand strategy and increasing sales.

Rachel Poultney said: “We are so excited to have Rebecca join the team – we have had a storming year in Ireland with huge potential for further growth. Now that we have Rebecca onboard we are confident that the success of Princess Cruises in Ireland will continue into 2019 and beyond.”

Rebecca said: “I am delighted to be joining such a fantastic brand as Senior Sales Manager. This is a huge opportunity, not only for me but also for the travel agents of Ireland as Princess Cruises grows in the Irish market. I am very much ready for this new challenge and looking forward to getting out there with my Princess cap on.”