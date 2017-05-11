Record 2.5m Passengers in April for Dublin Airport

A record 2.5 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in April, a 12% increase on the same period last year. The performance was boosted by the timing of Easter.

Passenger volumes to and from Continental Europe increased by 13% with almost 1.3 million passengers travelling this route sector in April. UK traffic increased by 5% as almost 851,000 passengers travelled to and from the UK last month.

Transatlantic passenger volumes increased by 34% with almost 263,000 passengers travelling to and from North America in April. Other international traffic, predominantly to the Middle East, increased by 20% with over 69,000 passengers travelling to and from these destinations in April. Domestic traffic rose by 16% with almost 8,700 passengers travelling on domestic routes in April.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 52% with more than 130,000 passengers connecting through Dublin Airport last month.

More than 8.3 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first four months of this year, which is a 7% increase over the same period last year. Dublin Airport has already welcomed almost 528,000 additional passengers so far this year.