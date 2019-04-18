Record Easter Weekend at Dublin Airport With Passenger Numbers Up 6%

A total of 390,000 passengers are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this Easter Bank Holiday Weekend from Friday 19 April 19 until Monday 22 April, which is a 6% increase compared to last Easter. Monday is expected to be the busiest day with more than 102,000 passengers arriving and departing.

“Over 2,600 flights are expected to arrive and depart this Easter Bank Holiday weekend,” said Dublin Airport spokesperson Siobhán O’Donnell. “The Canary Islands and Spanish coastal resorts are the most popular sunshine destinations for passengers in search of sunshine this Easter and city breaks are also high on the agenda for those heading away.”

Dublin Airport has the following advice for passengers travelling over the weekend:

Passengers are advised to check which terminal their flight is departing from BEFORE leaving home. Aer Lingus, Emirates, Norwegian and all US carriers operate from Terminal 2, while all other airlines operate from Terminal 1.

Passengers are advised to be in the terminal building at least 90 minutes before their flight departure time for short-haul flights, irrespective of whether they are checking in at the airport or have checked in online. A further 30 minutes should be factored in if passengers are using one of the long-term car parks.

EU Aviation Security regulations relating to liquids over 100mls are still in place. Passengers are required to present liquids in containers measuring 100ml or LESS in a transparent resealable bag measuring no more than 20cm x 20cm SEPARATELY at security screening.

Passengers are also advised to prepare for security screening in advance by removing laptops from cases, belts, outer jackets, umbrellas and sharp objects from hand luggage. This will avoid unnecessary delays at the passenger security screening area.

Dublin Airport will have Customer Care teams on duty across both terminals this Bank Holiday Weekend, who are there to assist passengers with their journey through the airport.

Dublin Airport is also preparing for a busy summer season, with 23 new routes/services comprising six long-haul routes and 17 short-haul destinations.

More than 6.5 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport between January and March, representing an 8% increase, or an extra 460,000 passengers, compared to the same period last year.