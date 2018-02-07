News

Record January at Dublin Airport with Almost 2m Passengers

Almost two million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in January, a 6% increase when compared to last year.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe increased by 9%, with more than 954,000 passengers travelling to European destinations.  UK traffic grew by 1%, as almost 747,000 passengers travelled on routes between Dublin and the UK during the month.   Passenger volumes to and from North America grew by 12% with almost 185,000 passengers taking transatlantic flights to and from Dublin in January.   Other international traffic, principally to the Middle East and Africa, increased by 13%, with more than 81,300 passengers travelling these routes in January.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 10%, with almost 87,000 passengers connecting through Dublin Airport last month.

Almost 6,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month, which was a 5% increase on January last year.

Dublin Airport will welcome nine new routes/services this year to four short-haul and five long-haul destinations.

Three new airlines will launch services from Dublin Airport in 2018, as Iceland Air will fly six times per week to Reykjavik from May, Cathay Pacific will start a four-times-weekly service direct to Hong Kong from June, and Croatia Airlines will operate a twice-weekly service to Zagreb.

Dublin Airport has flights to 191 destinations in 42 countries operated by 47 airlines.

