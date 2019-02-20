Record January for Passenger Numbers at Dublin Airport

Just under 2.1 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport this January, a 5% increase when compared to last year. It is the first January in the airport’s 79-year history that passenger numbers have surpassed two million.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe grew by 8%, with more than one million passengers travelling to and from European destinations. UK traffic remained static in January as almost 745,000 passengers travelled on routes between Dublin and the UK during the month.

Passenger volumes to and from North America increased by 14%, with almost 211,000 passengers taking transatlantic flights to and from Dublin in January. Other international traffic, principally to the Middle East, North Africa and the Asia Pacific region, increased by 4%, with almost 85,000 passengers travelling these routes in January.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 22%, with almost 108,000 passengers connecting through Dublin Airport last month.

Almost 6,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month, which was up 1% on January last year.

New Routes

Dublin Airport will welcome 21 new routes/services this year to 14 short-haul and seven long-haul destinations. Three new airlines will launch services from Dublin Airport this year, as TAP will operate a 14 times weekly summer service to Lisbon, Air Baltic will fly four times per week to the Latvian capital Riga, and Sun Express will operate a weekly service to Izmir in Turkey, which is a gateway for sun holidays in the region.

Dublin Airport welcomed a total of 31.5 million passengers during 2018, setting a new record for the airport. Passenger numbers were up 6% with an additional 1.9 million passengers welcomed at the airport during 2018.