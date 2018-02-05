Record Sales for Travel Counsellors Ireland in January

Travel Counsellors Ireland saw bookings reach a record high for the first month of the year, with sales up 20% last month compared to the same period in 2017.

Long-haul destinations rose by 25% in popularity over the past year, with Travel Counsellors reporting USA as the top long-haul spot booked in January. The rise is led by more affordable long-haul air travel and the surge in cost of European holidays due to increased demand.

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “Throughout 2017 we witnessed the appetite for long-haul holidays grow, due mainly to a boost in consumer confidence. This was cemented last month with a rise in those choosing to head further afield for their big holiday this year.

“As some European destinations have risen in price this year, due to demand, it is very comparable in cost to travel long-haul, particularly as a family, either westbound to the USA and Mexico or eastbound to Thailand. With the USA, the extra capacity on transatlantic routes is driving up availability and driving prices down. The world is much more accessible now, and for the adventurous traveller, there are fantastic opportunities to travel and explore.”

Long-haul destinations included in Travel Counsellors’ top 10 list for January 2018 saw the USA in first position, the same spot as last year, with Mexico in second place, followed by Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Canada. Travel Counsellors’ busiest day for bookings was Friday 19th January.

Cathy added: “We also saw the likes of Canada, Iceland, Mauritius, Dominican Republic and South Africa making their way on to the top 20 list. It’s great to see destinations such as Mauritius featured, and this year will be a big one for the island with lots of events as they celebrate 50 years of independence.”

Interest in cruises has also increased, with Travel Counsellors witnessing a record high in bookings, up 30%. This is in part due to Celebrity Eclipse sailing from Dublin, Royal Caribbean International’s new Symphony of the Seas, and MSC Cruises’ new ship Seaside, along with an increase in expedition cruises to off-the-grid destinations such as Alaska and the Galápagos Islands.

On the top European destinations list, Spain took lead position followed by Portugal, France and Italy.

“While we are witnessing a definite appetite in Europe for family holidays, the increased demand has sent prices soaring in the traditional popular destinations,” added Cathy.

Bookings for Travel Counsellors in January 2018

Top 10 Long-Haul

USA

Mexico

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Canada

Mauritius

Dominican Republic

Indonesia

South Africa

Australia

Top 5 Europe

* Spain

* Portugal

* France

* Italy

* Greece