Redfox Asia Thailand appoints Business Development /Sales Representative

Redfox Asia Thailand has announced the newest member of the company’s dynamic team. Gavyn Andrews is formally appointed as Business Development/Sales Rep for the UK & Ireland markets.

Gavyn brings a wealth of Global travel management experience to Redfox Asia Thailand; having worked with leading tour operators such as Virgin Holidays, Cosmos Holidays, Thomas Cook Holidays as well as Hotel chain IHG and Carnival Cruise line. Gavyn has a real passion for Asia having lived and worked in Thailand since 2014 holding positions such as Destination Manager & Customer Relations Manager based in Phuket southern Thailand.

Redfox knows that Gavyn has a clear understanding of Tour operating and the in Destination management business. In this exciting new role, Gavyn will oversee all new business and sales leads from agents helping with service delivery for all our partners and in resort sales, and all related activities in Thailand to assist all market segments.

We are eager to see Gavyn’s positive contributions to our company and enthusiastically welcome him to our organization. He can be contacted via Gavyn@redfox.travel and UK mobile +44 07547624797.