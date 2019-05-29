Regina Gregan Joins Hannon Travel

Hannon Travel, which recently launched its premium services in Northern Ireland and Britain led by Mukesh Sharma, has appointed Regina Gregan as Head of Sales and Account Management.

Regina has over 20 years’ travel industry experience, primarily across the business travel sector. She started her career as a junior reservation consultant before joining American Express GBT in 1997 and progressed through various roles including senior business travel consultant, Implant Office Manager, and Sales Manager. Most recently Regina joined Hannon Travel from a senior sales and account management role, where she had responsibility for driving focus on acquisition and superior account management and maintaining customer retention and satisfaction.

Eimer Hannon, Founder and Managing Director, Hannon Travel said: “I am delighted that Regina is joining us to support our continued growth in Ireland and expansion into Northern Ireland and Britain. Regina brings a wealth of travel industry experience and knowledge to this important role, particularly in the critical business travel sector. She has an exceptional track record of growing business sales, which will be vitally important to Hannon Travel in the coming years to support our continued growth in Ireland and expansion into new markets.”

Regina Gregan said: “I look forward to building on Hannon Travel’s tremendous success in the corporate travel market in Ireland, as well as growing the business in Northern Ireland and Britain. It is an exciting and challenging time for business travellers, which makes Hannon Travel’s niche and tailored service covering all aspects of travel, including flights, transfers, accommodation, duty of care and travel policies, all the more important. Clients enjoy a partnership with Hannon Travel that is both confidential and personal.”