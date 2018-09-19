Register Now for an Array of Ideas at WTM London and Travel Forward 2018

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, and Travel Forward have opened registration for its 2018 editions. WTM London 2018, which takes place from Monday 5th to Wednesday 7th November, is poised to be the most successful yet with more ‘Ideas Arrive Here’ than ever before.

Around one million business meetings will take place at WTM London 2018, all generating ideas that will fuel the future of the travel and tourism industry. WTM London will adopt a regional focus for 2018 with each geographical region of the event having its own Inspiration Zone. These Zones will be the focal point of each region, hosting dedicated regional content and networking to help all participants generate a maximum number of ideas they are able to take back to their business to implement.

Other new initiatives include the co-location of travel and hospitality tech event Travel Forward (T>F). T>F will inspire the travel and hospitality industry with the next generation of technology and will include a paid-for conference packed with technology business leaders. WTM London badges will gain entrance T>F, as T>F badges will be allowed in WTM London. Registration for T>F has also been opened at: http://travelforward.wtm.com/register

The Tuesday evening of WTM London (Tuesday 6th November) will also host the inaugural International Travel & Tourism Awards at the iconic Tobacco Dock. The Awards will recognise, reward and celebrate best practice in the travel industry. Tickets can be purchased at https://awards.wtm.com/.

Furthermore, a dedicated area will be launched for agencies in the marketing, representation, PR and social media space. The WTM Agency Pavilion will be conveniently located at the entrance to the WTM International Media Centre.

WTM London and T>F will host more than 175 sessions across its record 11 stages with more than 500 senior industry leaders sharing their knowledge, wisdom and opinion to help the flow of ideas around the industry.

With all the new initiatives taking pace at WTM London 2018 it is anticipated that the 50,000 delegates from 182 countries and regions will conduct even more business than last year’s record £3.1 billion.

Monday 6th November will remain an exhibitor invite-only day, allowing exhibitors to conduct business meetings with key suppliers. The event will kick off with the WTM Speed Networking at 9.00am – before the exhibition floor opens at 10.00am.

Tuesday 8th November will host the UNWTO & WTM Ministers’ Summit with the day also starting with a Speed Networking session with buyers split by the sector they purchase.

Wednesday 9th November will host World Responsible Tourism Day – the largest day of responsible tourism action in the world.

WTM London 2018 will start with the WTM Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking and conclude with the WTM Festivals, which will see a number of exhibitors hosting parties showcasing their culture, music and cuisine.

Simon Press, Senior Director, WTM London, said: “WTM London continues to improve every year, with 2018 poised to be the most successful yet. There are so many new initiatives for the 2018 event, all designed to help facilitate ideas creation in the travel and tourism industry.

“WTM London is the event where ideas arrive, offering unrivalled opportunities to engage and listen to the greatest minds in the industry, helping delegates to improve their margins and launch new businesses. These ideas will shape the future direction of the industry, demonstrating that ‘Ideas Arrive Here’ at WTM London.

“Furthermore, we anticipate more than £3 billion worth of business will be agreed due to this year’s event between more than 5,000 exhibitors and more than 10,000 senior industry buyers.”

T>F, Event Manager, Richard Gayle, added: “Travel Forward will inspire the travel and hospitality industry with the next generation of technology. We are delighted with the response we have had from the industry to taking part in the inaugural event. The conference programme includes senior executives from leading technology companies including Travelport, Amadeus, Skyscanner and Expedia.”