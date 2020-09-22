News

Register NOW for Distinctly Thai’s Luxury & Romance Virtual Mart

Distinctly Thai’s Luxury & Romance Mart is a virtual two-day luxury travel event connecting tour operators and travel agents with Thailand suppliers. The event will include presentations from Tourism Authority of Thailand, pre-scheduled appointments with suppliers, and networking opportunities.

As a ‘Thank You’ for participating, all Ireland and UK buyers will receive a free Thai Orchid delivered to their home address!

 

REGISTER YOUR PLACE HERE

 

WHEN?

Wednesday 7th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.30

Thursday 8th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.30

 

FORMAT?

You will have up to 32 meetings with luxury travel Thai suppliers across the two days. Appointments will be automatically allocated based on a list of your ideal preferences when you register online.

 

THINGS YOU SHOULD NOW

  • This event is for luxury tour operators and travel agents (buyers)
  • Buyers can register as a pair if you wish to share appointments
  • Buyers are required to attend the full session on both dates
  • Spaces are limited and are on a first-come-first-served basis

 

REGISTER YOUR PLACE HERE

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, editor and proofreader for 53 years, and ITTN's News & Features Editor for 43 years. His travel blog is at www.thetravelbuddhist.com.

