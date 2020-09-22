Register NOW for Distinctly Thai’s Luxury & Romance Virtual Mart

Distinctly Thai’s Luxury & Romance Mart is a virtual two-day luxury travel event connecting tour operators and travel agents with Thailand suppliers. The event will include presentations from Tourism Authority of Thailand, pre-scheduled appointments with suppliers, and networking opportunities.

As a ‘Thank You’ for participating, all Ireland and UK buyers will receive a free Thai Orchid delivered to their home address!

REGISTER YOUR PLACE HERE

WHEN?

Wednesday 7th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.30

Thursday 8th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.30

FORMAT?

You will have up to 32 meetings with luxury travel Thai suppliers across the two days. Appointments will be automatically allocated based on a list of your ideal preferences when you register online.

THINGS YOU SHOULD NOW

This event is for luxury tour operators and travel agents (buyers)

tour operators and travel agents (buyers) Buyers can register as a pair if you wish to share appointments

Buyers are required to attend the full session on both dates

Spaces are limited and are on a first-come-first-served basis

REGISTER YOUR PLACE HERE