Register NOW for Distinctly Thai’s Luxury & Romance Virtual Mart

Distinctly Thai’s Luxury & Romance Mart is a virtual two-day luxury travel event connecting tour operators and travel agents with Thailand suppliers. The event will include presentations from Tourism Authority of Thailand, pre-scheduled appointments with suppliers, and networking opportunities.
As a ‘Thank You’ for participating, all Ireland and UK buyers will receive a free Thai Orchid delivered to their home address!
WHEN?
Wednesday 7th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.30
Thursday 8th October 2020, 08.30 – 12.30
FORMAT?
You will have up to 32 meetings with luxury travel Thai suppliers across the two days. Appointments will be automatically allocated based on a list of your ideal preferences when you register online.
THINGS YOU SHOULD NOW
- This event is for luxury tour operators and travel agents (buyers)
- Buyers can register as a pair if you wish to share appointments
- Buyers are required to attend the full session on both dates
- Spaces are limited and are on a first-come-first-served basis
