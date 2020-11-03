News

Register Now for Friends of Thailand Club Roadshow

Travel agents and tour operators are invited to register for the upcoming virtual Friends of Thailand Club Roadshow to connect with Thai suppliers. Every agent who attends and stays for the full session will receive a £10 Love2Shop voucher and the winner of a treasure hunt will win the Grand Prize of £150 Love2Shop vouchers.

You can register now HERE for any or all of four sessions, each of which will be from 10.00 – 11.30am:

Tuesday 17 November

Tuesday 24 November

Tuesday 1 December

Tuesday 8 December

Agents can register for multiple sessions, but will only be entitled to 1 x £10 Love2Shop voucher. The winner of the Grand Prize will not be entitled to receive the £10 gift from TAT.

