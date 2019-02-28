News

Register Now for Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament 2019

The annual Turkish Airlines Bowling tournament is coming to Belfast, Dublin and Cork in April – and online registration is on a first come, first served basis. This is the eighth year of the tournament and the fifth year of the event in Ireland.

The tournament has grown to involve 62 countries with a total of 132 destinations participating. The league was created to promote co-operation and communication between travel agencies around the world.

Turkish Airlines invites you to enter a team of three people from your agency to compete in this year event. There is a very simple online registration at the following link: www.turkishairlinesbowling.com

The best team from each country will have a chance to represent their country in the Grand Final that will take place in İstanbul. The tournament champion will win a flight ticket and a vacation in Antalya, while the other agencies in the ranking will be awarded other nice surprises.

 

BELFAST:

MATCH DAY: Monday 1st April 2019 @19.00

ODYSSEY BOWL

 

DUBLIN:

MATCH DAY: Tuesday 2nd April 2019 @ 19.00

LEISUREPLEX COOLOCK

 

CORK:

MATCH DAY: Wednesday 3rd April 2019 @ 19.00

LEISUREPLEX CORK

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

