Register Now to Attend the Irish Travel Industry Summit

Register Now to Attend the Irish Travel Industry Summit

The inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit will take place on Friday 24th November in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

All intending attendees must register by clicking on this link. Places are limited so early registration is recommended. Click here to register.

The Summit will be officially opened by Brian Hayes MEP and will focus on two key issues: the three leisure travel sectors that are generating increased bookings for travel agents – ocean and river cruising, long-haul holidays and adventure holidays, as well as the new EU Package Travel Directive and its pending Irish legislation.

Speakers at the inaugural Irish Travel Industry Summit on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, will include Veronica Manfredi, Head of Unit E2 ‘Consumer and Marketing Law’, European Commission, on the forthcoming EU Package Travel Directive. ITAA President, Cormac Meehan will address the challenges of Brexit.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

