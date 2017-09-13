Register Now for WTM London 2017

Registration for WTM London 2017, which will take place from Monday 6th – Wednesday 8th November at ExCeL, is now open at www.wtmlondon.com/register. The event is poised to be the most successful yet and the new-look three-day format, introduced last year, has been universally well received from all participant groups.

It is anticipated that exhibitors will be able to conduct even more business than last year’s record £2.8 billion, due the introduction of a second buyers’ speed networking session on the Tuesday morning. This means every morning will have a speed networking session taking place at 9.00am – before the exhibition floor opens at 10.00am. Monday sees buyers split by geography, the new Tuesday session sees buyers split by sector in which they purchase, with the Wednesday session being the Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking (formerly called the Bloggers’ Speed Networking).

The WTM Inspire Theatre, a 300-seater amphitheatre, returns to the exhibition floor in the North Hall of ExCeL – London, while the WTM International Media Centre will remain on the exhibition floor, following last year’s successful relocation.

A taste of ILTM at WTM returns across all three days of the event and is joined by a new Wellness & Spa section on the exhibition floor.

More than 80 conference seminars will take place throughout the three days covering all the key sectors including aviation, hotels, wedding and honeymoon, gastronomy, sports tourism, responsible tourism, digital influencers, social media and travel technology.

Monday 6th November will remain an exhibitor invite-only day, allowing exhibitors to conduct business meetings with key suppliers. The event will kick off with the WTM Speed Networking at 9.00am – before the exhibition floor opens at 10.00am. Tuesday 8th November will host the UNWTO & WTM Ministers’ Summit.

Wednesday 9th November will host World Responsible Tourism Day – the largest day of responsible tourism action in the world. WTM London 2017 will conclude with the WTM Festivals, which will see a number of exhibitors hosting parties showcasing their culture, music and cuisine.

WTM London 2016 saw more than 51,000 participants, including 9,900 buyers conducting business worth more than £2.8 billion with almost 5,000 exhibitors from 182 countries and regions.

Simon Press, Senior Director, WTM London, said: “WTM London continues to improve every year, with 2017 poised to be the most successful yet. We anticipate around £3 billion worth of business will be agreed due to this year’s event between more than 5,000 exhibitors and almost 10,000 senior industry buyers.”