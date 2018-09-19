Registration Open for Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking 2018 at WTM London Sponsored by Turkish Ministry of Culture & Tourism

WTM London 2018, the leading global event for the travel industry, is calling on digital influencers to apply for its hugely-popular and biggest-ever WTM London Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking event (formerly called the Bloggers’ Speed Networking).

Sponsored by the Turkish Ministry of Culture & Tourism, the fifth edition of the 90-minute session takes place on Wednesday 7th November at 9.00am in the Global Stage Networking Area (AS1000). It will see 120 leading industry digital influencers hold quick-fire business meetings with exhibitors interested in increasing their media exposure.

Paul Nelson, WTM Portfolio Press & PR Manager, said: “The number of digital influencers attending WTM London has increased dramatically over the past few years, as their power and influence continue to grow stronger, especially in the travel industry.

“The Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking is the perfect opportunity for private and public sector companies in the travel industry to meet with leading influencers and agree opportunities for exposure.

“The fifth Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking will be the biggest yet with 120 digital influencers taking part, with an increased focus on YouTubers and Instagrammers.”

Last year’s event saw 400 exhibitor personnel discuss business opportunities with 120 digital influencers. The event launched in 2014 with 70 digital influencers.

Whereistara.com’s Tara Povey, who attended the Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking last year and secured many new contacts and business opportunities, said: “I found the Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking super useful. I ended up getting quite a lot of collaborations and trips out of it and made some great connections.

“Previously, I used to just organise meetings and go to stands. However, it was so much more worthwhile for me. There are no distractions and everyone is clear about why they are there.”

Digital Influencers will need to have registered for WTM London as members of the media (wtmlondon.com/register) to apply for a place, and then a separate application form for the speed networking is available at: london.wtm.com/digital-influencers.