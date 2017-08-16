Registration Open for WTM London 2017 Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking

WTM London 2017 is calling on digital influencers to apply for its biggest-ever WTM London Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking event (formerly called the Bloggers’ Speed Networking).

Sponsored by Whalar, the influencer marketing platform that helps brands collaborate with content creators, the fourth edition of the 90-minute session takes place on Wednesday 8th November at 9.00am in the Global Stage Networking Area (AS1000). It will see 120 leading industry digital influencers hold quick-fire business meeting with exhibitors interested in increasing their media exposure.

Paul Nelson, WTM Portfolio Press & PR Manager, said: “The number of digital influencers attending WTM London has increased dramatically over the past few years, as their power and influence continue to grow stronger, especially in the travel industry. The fourth Digital Influencers’ Speed Networking will be the biggest yet with 120 digital influencers taking part, with an increased focus on YouTubers and Instagrammers.”

Last year’s event saw 400 exhibitor personnel discuss business opportunities with 110 bloggers. The event launched in 2014 with 70 bloggers and expanded to 100 in 2015, and will see 120 digital influencers in 2017.

Digital Influencers will need to have registered for WTM London as members of the media (wtmlondon.com/register) to apply for a place, and then a separate application form for the speed networking is already available at london.wtm.com/digital-influencers.

Whalar co-founder James Street said: “Working with influencers and bloggers should be at the core for any travel brand or tourism board and we hope by partnering with WTM that we can spread the message of just how powerful it can be. At the heart of Whalar is our matchmaking functionality so any brand can find the right influencers to reach the target audience that they are looking for.”