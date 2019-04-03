Regular Training Sessions with Local Expedia TAAP Support Team

We host monthly webinar training sessions for our affiliates. The webinars offer opportunities for travel agents to listen and learn. They help you optimise the use of this powerful tool and increase your ancillary revenues. They provide new ideas and information as to how our affiliates can achieve clear outcomes to improve business performance.

Expedia TAAP webinars are open to all our Travel Partners in Ireland. We can also accommodate in-house training on request. If you would like to be added to the invitation list, or need in-house training, please contact taexpediaie@atts.ie.

Expedia TAAP has a dedicated local support team here in Dublin to deal with any queries related to commission, training sessions and general questions about Expedia TAAP. If you need further information, please email taexpediaie@atts.ie or call on 01 517 1525 (option 1).

Although agents can modify and cancel reservations on Expedia TAAP using the self-service booking manager, we also have an experienced customer service team that offers specialised support for agents. Agents can simply call on 01 517 1525 (option 2).