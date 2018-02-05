Reimagined Mariner of the Seas Infuses More Adventure into Quick Caribbean Getaways

Royal Caribbean International is inviting adventure seekers to break out of their ordinary routine and take their weekends to new heights with the debut this summer of the reimagined Mariner of the Seas.

After an extensive $90 million makeover, Mariner will offer the chance to do, see and experience more than any quick getaway has ever done before. Beginning in June 2018, adventurers can enjoy three- and four-night Bahamas escapes from Port Miami to Nassau and CocoCay – Royal Caribbean’s private island destination – where they will experience a variety of new thrills, heart-pumping nightlife and exotic culinary creations that will leave them with a list of brag-worthy weekend memories.

“At Royal Caribbean, we believe in the constant pursuit of adventure, and that every weekend is an opportunity to experience something new, and live life to its fullest,” said Michael Bayley, President and Chief Executive. “With the new Mariner of the Seas we invite travellers to weekend like they really mean it and make the most of a quick getaway than they even thought was possible.”

Out-of-this-World Thrills

Thrill-seekers won’t want to miss Sky Pad, a brand new virtual reality, bungee trampoline experience on Mariner of the Seas. Guests will strap in and don their virtual reality headset to transport them to another time and planet to bounce over moon craters or compete in intergalactic games. The out-of-this-world experience is for guests of all ages and also can be enjoyed without virtual reality headsets, for those who prefer to look out over the ocean as they leap toward the sky.

Mariner will see the addition of several recent Royal Caribbean innovations following the extensive modernisation, including The Perfect Storm, a duo of racing waterslides called Cyclone and Typhoon, and a glow-in-the-dark laser tag experience in Studio B, where friends and family can team up to play ‘Battle for Planet Z’. Mariner will offer Puzzle Break: The Observatorium, a new escape room experience where competitors can put their minds to the test, working together to find hidden clues and solve a series of high-tech riddles to unravel a mystery. With only 60 minutes of play, the excitement builds with each tick of the clock. Guests will also have the chance to catch a wave with another added Royal Caribbean favourite, the new 40-foot-long FlowRider surf simulator.

Re-invented Nightlife

The adventure doesn’t stop when the sun goes down – The Bamboo Room, an all-new Polynesian-themed watering hole found only on Mariner, will be the coolest bar on anyone’s must-do list. The retro lounge will heat up the ship’s already vibrant nightlife scene with its tiki-chic décor. Guests can choose their favourite specialty handcrafted cocktails to sip and savor, plus, make their friends jealous with Instagram-worthy moments throughout the kitschy-cool, uniquely styled space.

For sports fans, Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade is the place to be on game nights, where they can enjoy all the biggest live sporting events over ice-cold brews, wings, sliders and more.

Can’t Miss Culinary Creations

For those looking for an adventure of the taste buds on their getaway, Mariner will not disappoint with new culinary offerings added to its lineup. Jamie’s Italian offers chef Jamie Oliver’s rustic Italian dishes made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, including delicious pastas made in-house daily. Caffeine junkies will be able to get their fix at Starbucks even at sea, and sushi fans can enjoy Izumi Hibachi & Sushi, offering exotic made-to-order hot and cold dishes á la carte.

The 15-guest deck Mariner of the Seas will continue to offer an array of signature Royal Caribbean experiences, including a Studio B ice-skating rink, a 40-foot rock-climbing wall, a nine-hole miniature golf course, three pools, a full-sized basketball court and ‘Dive-In’ outdoor movie nights poolside.