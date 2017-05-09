News

Rembrandt Hotel for Great Location and Indian Cuisine in Bangkok

When your clients want a Bangkok hotel in a quiet location but close to the action in Sukhumvit, the 4-star Rembrandt Hotel is a top choice – and if they love Indian cuisine it’s the only choice, reports ITTN’s News & Features Editor Neil Steedman.

Rembrandt Hotel Exterior

The Rembrandt (www.rembrandtbkk.com) is just a few minutes’ walk away from Sukhumvit Road, but it’s location at 19 Sukhumvit, Soi 18 is quiet and peaceful – if it’s too hot to walk there is a free tuk-tuk service to Sukhumvit Road and the nearby Asoke Skytrain (BTS) and Sukhumvit Underground (MRT) stations will quickly connect your clients to other city centre destinations.

Ground floor lobby

Ground floor lobby

The hotel is therefore a good choice for business and leisure clients. An Executive Lounge on the 24th floor provides an express check-in / check-out service, welcome drink, complimentary full daily buffet breakfast, and business facilities for guests in Executive Floor rooms – otherwise Internet computer stations in the ground floor lobby provide printing and photocopying services.

24th floor Executive Lounge

24th floor Executive Lounge

A wide range of 407 well designed and spacious rooms and suites, all with free wi-fi, include Deluxe rooms and Family rooms on the higher floors, with great views over the Bangkok skyline. Other facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, the 4th floor Sanctuary Wellness and Spa, a fitness centre, and Thai cooking classes.

Deluxe room

Deluxe room

Restaurants and Bars

However, one of the most impressive aspects of the Rembrandt is its choice of five high-end restaurants, as well as two bars in the lobby and by the rooftop swimming pool.

Rang Mahal restaurant

Rang Mahal restaurant

Top of the restaurant list has to be the multi-award-winning, roof-top Rang Mahal that specialises in Northern Indian cuisine. The menu (see: www.rembrandtbkk.com/uploads/cms_apps/restaurante/rangmahal_menu_2015.pdf) includes a premium set menu for 1,295 baht per person (€34), a non-vegetarian set menu for 1,195 baht (€31), and a vegetarian set menu for 995 baht (€26).

The other restaurants offer a variety of cuisines, from the Mexicano (yes, it’s Mexican!), the Red Pepper for Thai cuisine, the Da Vinci for Italian, and Flavours for Asian and Western dishes.

The Rembrandt Hotel, which has to be a top choice for anyone staying in Bangkok, is represented in Ireland and the UK by Rob Haynes of Red Tree Representation (E: rob@redtree.org.uk, W: www.redtree.org.uk).

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

