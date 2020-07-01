Research shows 60% of Adults in Ireland would not be more likely to travel

9 in 10 (90%) adults in Ireland believe that holidays to countries with high rates of COVID-19 should NOT be permitted.

Following the re-opening of hotels in Ireland, 50% of all adults expect to take breaks and holidays in such venues in the coming weeks and months.

Following the re-opening of hotels in Ireland and the establishment of ‘air-bridges’, between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of COVID-19, iReach has surveyed adults in Ireland to determine their revised holiday plans for 2020.

• 60% of all adults would still not travel abroad in 2020 to countries that have established ‘air-bridges’ with Ireland (a travel agreement between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of COVID-19).

• Those aged between 18-24 are most likely to travel abroad to a country with an ‘air-bridge’, with 59% of adults within this age group stating they would do so in 2020.

• 9 in 10 (90%) all adults believe that holidays to countries with high rates of COVID-19 should not be permitted. Those aged 55+ feel even stronger on this with 96% of this age group believing holidays to these countries should not be permitted.

• Following the re-opening of hotels in Ireland, 50% of all adults expect to take breaks and holidays in such venues in the coming weeks and months. This number is slightly higher among the younger generation with 59% of those aged between 18-24 and 52% of those aged between 25-34 hoping to make a stay in Ireland, in such venues, the coming weeks or months.

• Over half of adults (53%) who wish to take these ‘staycation’ holidays hope to do so before the end of August of this year. Those aged between 25-43 are most determined to take a staycation before the end of August, with 77% of this age group stating so.

iReach Insights provides a range of research and market intelligence services in Ireland and Europe. iReach has built a Consumer Decisions Research Panel of 40,000 members in Ireland, delivering robust research insights. The survey questions were included in the Nationally Representative iReach Consumer Decisions Omnibus run between the 25th June and the 30th June and has a 3% Confidence Interval and 95% Confidence Level.

Questions asked of participants:

“Air bridges are travel agreements between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of COVID-19 ”. Are you more likely to fly to a country that has an air bridge with Ireland in 2020?​

With the opening of Hotels in Ireland , do you expect to take breaks and holidays in such venues in the coming weeks and months?

If yes, when do you hope to take such breaks ?