Responsibile Thailand Awards at WTM London

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unveiled the 2019 winners of their Responsible Thailand Awards, in conjunction with Wanderlust Travel Media, during World Travel Market at a lunch ceremony presided over by the Minister of Tourism & Sport, His Excellency Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

The Responsible Thailand Awards were created to highlight, and further promote, Thailand’s dedication to the conservation of its country’s precious natural and cultural resources. The Awards recognise and celebrate organisations in the travel and tourism industry who have made an outstanding contribution to sustainable tourism developments, helping protect the country whilst engaging and educating tourists on local environmental issues.

Since June 2019 readers of Wanderlust magazine have been nominating the organisations they felt deserved recognition for their sustainable work across six categories:

Marine, Nature & Heritage Animal Welfare Community Based Tourism Best Eco-Lodge/Hotel Best Hotel Green Steps

“We’re so proud of the continued success of our awards and the wider interest our Responsible Thailand campaign with Wanderlust has garnered this year. A total of 339 nominations were made, a huge increase from the 67 nominations in 2018 and 45,000 people engaged with the campaign website, up from 6,500 in 2018, sharing their thoughts on who should be crowned a Responsible Thailand winner. The huge increase in interest and engagement with our awards this year is testament to how important eco-friendly choices are to the British traveller and why Thailand will keep working on sustainable initiatives and developments.” Said Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

A leading panel of expert judges had the unenviable task of choosing just 6 winners, casting their deciding vote on consumers nominations The criteria the judges followed included the sustainability of each organisation, their demonstrable successes and legacy benefits for both the Kingdom and visitors to it.

The winners they collectively chose are:

Marine, Nature & Heritage

WINNER! Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa for the “Save Nakalay Reef Project”

Profile: Project – “Save Nakalay Reef” www.phuketcoralconservation.com We are the first private natural reef coral restoration joint collaboration with the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) We are the first to restore, preserve, and grow natural coral reefs in Nakalay Bay. We are the first coral learning centre and nursery for Phuket and began planting coral artificial structure frames, recovering broken coral to rehabilitate in an onshore nursery. We have rescued over 1,500 corals, thus far.

Judges’ comments: A great example of a hotel actually pioneering a green project and taking it seriously; a great example to its visitors and to other hotels.

Animal Welfare

WINNER! Samui Elephant Sanctuary

Profile: Samui Elephant Sanctuary is the first elephant sanctuary established on Koh Samui in Southern Thailand. Set on forested land, we offer a safe retirement home for elephants who have worked exhausting hours in the logging and tourism industries. Our focus is to raise awareness amongst tourists and locals of the plight of the Asian elephant and what we can all do to protect the species.

Judges’ comments: The sanctuary has battled adversity to give elephants a better life and is a model for an ethical elephant experience. Education is key to their work, and an outreach programme is informing locals and visitors alike about the issues around elephant tourism.

Community Based Tourism

WINNER! G Adventures/Planeterra

Profile: G Adventures, and its non-profit partner, Planeterra, have founded two new social enterprise projects in the past 12 months, supporting community-based tourism in areas which had previously been bypassed by travellers.

Judges’ comments: This is a genuine and impressive case of tourism being a force for good. Nearly 700 community members are already directly benefiting from these new projects, and they will serve as a great model for the future.

Best Eco-Lodge/Eco-Hotel

WINNER! Soneva Kiri

Profile: Soneva Kiri is a luxury resort with a strong focus on sustainability. It has developed its own Soneva Carbon Calculator to monitor the full footprint of its operations including energy consumption, air travel, ground travel, freight, food, paper, waste and water.

Judges’ comments: This was an easy and unanimous decision. Soneva Kiri really is making a huge difference through its ongoing work to be as environmentally friendly as possible, and in its commitment to fighting climate change. Indeed, they are making a positive impact in many areas, not least through reforestation and in reintroducing hornbills to Koh Kood.

Best Hotel

WINNER! Zeavola Resort

Runner-Up – The Tongsai Bay

Profile: The Zeavola Resort is directly on the beach of Phi Phi island, embedded into a jungle garden. If offers barefoot luxury.

Judges’ comments: Zeavola is taking sustainability seriously, with a range of initiatives which are measured and reported on. They have even gone as far as publishing a “Little Green Book”

Green Steps

WINNER! Poppies Resort

Profile: A boutique hotel on the southern end of Chaweng Beach. They went plastic-free in February 2018.

Judges’ comments: Poppies eschews plastic bottles and straws and makes guests aware of this initiative even before they arrive. An excellent first step which will hopefully influence other organisations.