Reunite Safely with Loved Ones in Dubai this Winter from €499 with Emirates

In what has been a tremendously challenging year for people globally, Emirates has just announced a fare special to unite loved ones and family members over the Winter season.

With thousands of people from Ireland working in Dubai in sectors such as education, nursing, and construction, you might be hoping for an end of year reunion with loved ones, or a few days of sunshine, and Dubai is a great option. Emirates’ comprehensive safety measures, its free COVID-19 global cover, together with the requirement for all travellers arriving, leaving or transiting through Dubai to take a COVID-19 PCR test and hold a negative PCR test certificate mean that customers can travel with confidence.

The fare special* includes Economy Class return flights from Dublin to Dubai starting from €499 with fares available to book from now until 9th November 2020, for travel on selected dates between 1st November and 31st December. Busines Class return fares start from €2,599, inclusive of taxes and charges. Emirates is currently operating four weekly flights between the two cities.

Enda Corneille, Country Manager for Emirates Ireland, said: “There’s a huge Irish expat community living in Dubai, many of whom have been unable to see their families this year. Understandably families want to reunite, especially over the Christmas season and Emirates is keen to bring people back together, safely, at a time that can be very difficult to be apart.

“Dubai is a great option to reunite with family members, thanks to its year-round sunshine, which means that people can spend lots of time outdoors. Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to obtain the “Safe Travels” stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council, which endorses its comprehensive and effective measures to help ensure guests health and safety.

“We recommend that anyone returning to Ireland from a holiday or trip overseas follows all local government guidelines and restrictions and to factor these into any travel or holiday plans.”

When in Dubai, there’s a host of wonderful safe and scenic outdoor activities for friends and families to do such as visiting The Dubai Frame’. Comprised of two towers measuring 150 metres in height and connected by the 93-metre long bridge at the top, visitors can experience incredible 360-degree views from the glass sky-deck at the centre of this golden structure. Emirates’ Irish customers travelling during November and December 2020 will enjoy free entry to the Dubai Frame*.

Visitors will enjoy a taste of the world at Dubai’s Global Village – The UAE’s largest and most varied open-air attraction, combining the cultures of countries from all over the world within its extensive shopping, entertainment and leisure facilities. The desert landscape is ideal for an outdoor adventure that culminates in a Bedouin-style camp and dining experience under the stars or visit Old Dubai and soak up the gold, perfume and spice souks (markets) that will fill your senses with aromatic treats.

Health and safety

Safety is Emirates’ highest priority and customers can feel confident about their wellbeing thanks to a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey, on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers. For more information on these measures and the services available on each flight, visit: www.emirates.com/yoursafety.

Free, global cover for COVID-19 related costs

Customers can now travel with confidence, as Emirates has committed to cover COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. This cover is immediately effective for customers flying on Emirates until 31 December 2020 and is valid for 31 days from the moment they fly the first sector of their journey. This means Emirates customers can continue to benefit from the added assurance of this cover, even if they travel onwards to another city after arriving at their Emirates destination. For more details: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

Fly Emirates, Fly Better

Fly better on Emirates to Dubai and enjoy over 4,500 channels of entertainment on ice – the airline’s award-winning inflight entertainment system. Passengers across all classes will enjoy regionally inspired meals and complimentary beverages. With the airline’s generous baggage allowance there’s no need to pack light; Economy Class passengers can enjoy up to 35 kgs, while Business Class passengers can enjoy up to 40 kgs and First-Class passengers can enjoy up to 50 kgs.

For more information and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.com or contact your local travel agent.